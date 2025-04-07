Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Angus Gold Inc.

2025-04-07 10:15:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:27 AM EST - Angus Gold Inc. : And Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Wesdome will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Angus pursuant to a plan of arrangement. Angus Gold Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.45.

