Angus Gold Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:27 AM EST - Angus Gold Inc. : And Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Wesdome will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Angus pursuant to a plan of arrangement. Angus Gold Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.45.
