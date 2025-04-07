403
New Book by Elira Bregu Redefines Professionalism and Leadership for a New Era
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Acclaimed author and columnist Elira Bregu announces the release of her latest book, How to Be Professional: Guide to Leadership Excellence—a heartfelt, practical guide for anyone seeking to lead with integrity, emotional intelligence, and purpose in today’s fast-paced professional world.
More than just a manual on workplace etiquette, this empowering book dives into the soul of professionalism—exploring how gratitude, empathy, resilience, and mentorship can shape impactful leadership. Drawing from her personal journey in the hospitality industry and her dedication to helping others grow, Bregu provides readers with real-world examples and actionable insights on handling high-stress situations, fostering inclusive work cultures, and leaving a legacy rooted in excellence.
"Professionalism isn't just about showing up—it's about how you show up," says Bregu. "This book is a reminder that leadership starts with how we treat others, even in the most challenging moments."
Whether you're new to the workforce, stepping into leadership, or seeking to elevate your current role, How to Be Professional serves as both inspiration and instruction for those who aim to succeed with heart and humility.
About the Author
Elira Bregu is a passionate author and columnist whose literary voice resonates across Albania, Greece, and the United States. From her early teenage years, writing has been more than a passion—it’s been a calling. Known for her poetry, stories, and compelling essays, Elira’s work has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration. Her unique ability to blend personal experience with professional insight makes her a trusted voice in both literary and business communities.
