DeepSeek AI Assists in Earthquake Aid Efforts in Myanmar
(MENAFN) China has deployed DeepSeek AI for translation support to assist various aid groups responding to the impacts of two powerful earthquakes in Myanmar, as stated by state media on Wednesday.
Foreign aid organizations and rescue teams have faced serious difficulties due to language barriers while trying to provide assistance.
The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar stated that it has been utilizing a translation system, developed on the DeepSeek platform, which facilitates Chinese, Myanmar, and English translations to support earthquake relief operations.
The twin earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.7 and 6.4, struck Myanmar and Thailand last Friday, with their epicenter located in the Sagaing region, which has been severely impacted.
According to Myanmar’s State Administration Council’s information team, the death toll in Myanmar has reached 2,886, with 4,639 people injured and 373 still unaccounted for.
The translation system was developed in just seven hours by a language service team formed by the Secretariat of the National Language Service Corps of China and Beijing Language and Culture University.
The National Language Service Corps of China is a public-service alliance designed to provide language assistance during national emergencies as well as other urgent situations, helping to break down language barriers.
