OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS ADAM HAYASHI AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm excited to welcome Adam to the Omni family and look forward to the innovation that he will bring to the team," said Doane. "I have had the opportunity to work with Adam in the past and know his breadth of experience will contribute to Omni's success as we continue to expand our revenue goals and footprint throughout the industry."

Hayashi's career spans over 20 years in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Omni, Hayashi served as the Global Vice President of Revenue Management, Distribution & BI at Accor supporting more than 120 hotels across the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Raffles Hotels & Resorts brands. He has also held various leadership positions at Accor, including Regional Director of Revenue Management and Vice President of Revenue Management, North & Central America.

During his time at Accor, Hayashi led the development of a proprietary business intelligence solution and built a robust distribution support team. His expertise extends beyond traditional revenue management, incorporating strategies to maximize revenue across Food & Beverage, Spa, and Function Space.

Hayashi is a passionate advocate within the industry, dedicated to actively driving the revenue management discipline forward. He is currently serving on the America's Board for The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) as well as the Integrated Decisions and Systems, Inc. (IDeaS) Customer Advisory Board. His contributions to the industry were recognized in 2019 when he was named one of HSMAI's Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization.

