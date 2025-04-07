New Healthcare Resource Launches: Nationalhealthratings Empowers Patients With Transparent Hospital Ratings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the launch of NationalHealthRatings/hospitals , patients, and families now have a powerful new tool for navigating healthcare decisions. This comprehensive platform ranks and compares hospitals across the United States based on key performance metrics.Designed to make healthcare transparent, personalized, and accessible, the platform aggregates and analyzes publicly available hospital data to help users find facilities that meet their individual care needs - surgical success rates, patient satisfaction, or readmission statistics.“Healthcare should be as data-driven and consumer-friendly as any other major decision in our lives,” said Kian O'Connor, Co-founder of TheDataProject, which publishes NationalHealthRatings.“We built this site to give patients and their families the clarity and confidence they deserve when choosing where to receive care.”Features of the Hospital Ratings Platform:Searchable Database of thousands of hospitals nationwideSide-by-Side Comparisons by specialty, safety, and outcomesInteractive Maps for finding top-rated facilities in any regionPlain-language summaries for better understanding of quality scoresThe site uses rigorous data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), state health departments, and independent research organizations.NationalHealthRatings plans to expand into physician and nursing home ratings in the coming months.Users can find the top-rated hospitals in their city. Here are two of the top Hospitals in the US:Houston, Texas: Houston Methodist West HospitalSan Diego, California: UC San Diego Health HillcrestAbout NationalHealthRatingsNationalHealthRatings, part of TheDataProject Network, is a mission-driven health transparency platform dedicated to helping Americans make informed, confident healthcare choices. With a commitment to accuracy, independence, and accessibility, the platform aims to be the nation's go-to source for trusted medical provider information.About TheDataProject:TheDataProject aggregates and consolidates vast arrays of information across multiple topics, presenting them in user-friendly, topic-specific sites. Whether you're a researcher, business professional, or consumer, our platform is designed to cater to your informational needs. Our comprehensive datasets are tailored for each topic, ensuring accurate and relevant information at your fingertips.

