Philippines, US initiate Cope Thunder 2025 military exercises
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Philippines and the United States kicked off a 12-day joint air force exercise known as Cope Thunder Philippines 2025 (CT PH 25-1). The training, which will continue until April 18, is taking place at several strategic sites in Northern Luzon, such as Basa Air Base, Clark Air Base in Pampanga, and Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac.
The Philippine Air Force has mobilized 729 personnel along with a range of aircraft, including FA-50PH jets, A-29B Super Tucano planes, and Black Hawk helicopters. In addition, the U.S. Air Force has sent 250 personnel and 12 F-16 fighter jets to support the operation. A statement from the Philippine Air Force noted that “the exercise will highlight field training exercises on aircraft maneuvers and tactics.”
In a historic move, representatives from the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Thai Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Indonesian Air Force are joining as international observers for the first time.
The statement indicated that the exercise is designed to “enhancing joint operational readiness and deepening defense ties between the Philippines and the US.” The Philippines, as the United States' oldest military ally in the Asia-Pacific, allows American forces access to its military bases under a mutual defense treaty.
