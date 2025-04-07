403
Firefighters extinguish wildfire on Pennines moorland
(MENAFN) Firefighters in Greater Manchester successfully extinguished a significant wildfire that erupted on the moorland overlooking the popular Dove Stone Reservoir in the Pennine hills on Sunday evening.
The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) reported that the blaze ignited at approximately 7:30 PM BST, quickly escalating and generating a substantial plume of smoke that was visible across a wide area.
Responding swiftly to the emergency, GMFRS crews tackled the fire, which had grown to an estimated 500 feet in width and over 300 feet in height. The challenging terrain of the moorland presented difficulties for the firefighters as they worked to contain the rapidly spreading flames. However, through sustained efforts over a five-hour period, they managed to bring the wildfire under control and fully extinguish it.
