Kriptone Launches Real-Time Activity Tracking To Strengthen Data Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bilimora, 04/04/2025 – Kriptone, a leading provider of IT security and monitoring solutions, has launched a powerful new feature: Real-Time Activity Tracking. This latest innovation helps businesses monitor employee activities live, detect security threats instantly, and prevent unauthorized data access.
Why This Matters
With increasing cybersecurity threats and remote work risks, businesses need advanced monitoring tools to protect sensitive data. Kriptone's real-time tracking provides:
Instant Threat Detection – Get live alerts for suspicious activities.
Data Security Compliance – Ensure regulatory standards are met.
Productivity Monitoring – Track employee engagement and work efficiency.
Key Features of Kriptone's Real-Time Activity Tracking
Live User Monitoring – View real-time employee activities across apps, websites, and systems.
Automated Alerts – Receive instant notifications for unusual behavior.
Data Access Tracking – Monitor file transfers, downloads, and sensitive data interactions.
Custom Reports – Generate security reports to analyze trends and risks.
What Kriptone Says
"Cybersecurity is more critical than ever. Our real-time tracking feature ensures businesses can detect and respond to threats instantly, reducing risks and improving compliance," said Prasant Parmar, CEO at Kriptone.
About Kriptone
Kriptone is a technology leader specializing in remote monitoring, IT security, and workforce management solutions. With a commitment to innovation, Kriptone helps businesses stay secure and productive in the digital world.
Media Contact:
Prasant Parmar
+917043404505
