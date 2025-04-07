403
Leader of Republika Srpska accuses Western interference of turning his country into "failed state"
(MENAFN) Milorad Dodik, the leader of Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority region in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has accused Western interference of turning his country into a "failed state" and is seeking Russia's assistance to address the situation. Dodik, who recently visited Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, criticized the current state of Bosnia, formed under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which he believes is no longer being honored. He specifically denounced the authority of the Office of the High Representative (OHR), which oversees Bosnia’s governance, and which he claims undermines Republika Srpska's autonomy.
Dodik, who faces legal charges in Bosnia for defying the OHR's authority, called on Russia to bring attention to the crisis at the UN Security Council, where Russia, as a permanent member, could help end what he described as "international interventionism." Dodik contended that the ongoing foreign influence had degraded Bosnia, and he appealed for Russia to play a key role in resolving the issue.
He also expressed defiance against the charges against him, asserting his political support from Serbia, Hungary, and Russia. Dodik, who has opposed Bosnia’s NATO membership and advocates for closer ties with Russia, believes his critics are trying to eliminate Republika Srpska and will continue to demonize him for his efforts to strengthen relations with Moscow.
