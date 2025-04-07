403
Silver Forecast Today 07/04: Breaks 200-Day EMA (Chart)
- Silver markets look horrible again on Friday, losing roughly 7% before trying to stabilize. We are below the $30 level, and it now looks like the silver market has just entered what could be thought of as a negative trend, but we also have to be cautious. The main reality in the markets right now are what's going on with the tariff wars, and the forced liquidation of highly levered positions. Silver is very volatile under the best of circumstances, and right now it's an absolutely horrible time to be in the markets for most traders.
