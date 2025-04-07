Legrand Strengthens Australian Presence With Acquisition Of Computer Room Solutions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, has acquired Computer Room Solutions , an Australian company renowned for its expertise in data and communications infrastructure. This strategic move is part of Legrand's ongoing efforts to enhance its footprint in the rapidly expanding data centre market.

Established in 2006, CRS has built a solid reputation as a comprehensive provider of ICT systems design, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's portfolio includes racks, cabinets, data centre containment, security caging solutions, and control and energy management systems. CRS's proficiency in integrating advanced technologies, coupled with its partnerships with global technology innovators, has positioned it as a preferred choice for diverse clients seeking tailored solutions.

The acquisition of CRS aligns with Legrand's strategy to bolster its presence in the data centre sector, which accounted for 15% of the group's revenue in 2023. Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the significance of this acquisition, stating that it complements the company's existing offerings and strengthens its position in the data centre segment. He highlighted that, together with other recent investments, these acquisitions represent annual revenue of more than €200 million.

This development follows Legrand's recent acquisitions in the region, including VASS Electrical Industries, an Australian leader in busway power distribution solutions, and Australian Plastic Profiles , a top player in the PVC conduit market. These strategic investments underscore Legrand's commitment to expanding its operations and product offerings in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?