7X Appoints Tariq Al Wahedi As Group CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 7X, the UAE-based investment and holding group in the trade, transport, and logistics sectors, announced the appointment of Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi as its new Group CEO, following Board approval. The appointment comes as part of the Group's evolution and ongoing organisational and operational transformation across 7X and its subsidiaries, designed to strengthen its local and global positioning while accelerating growth and innovation in the industry.

Al Wahedi brings over two decades of expertise spanning logistics, CEP solutions, investment, agri-food technologies, and venture capital. In his most recent role as, General Manager of EMX, he successfully led the company's strategic expansion, cementing its position as a regional leader in logistics. Throughout his career, he held senior leadership roles in multiple industries, where he shaped transformational strategies, lead complex mergers and acquisitions, and attracted foreign direct investments. Al Wahedi's extensive experience and leadership qualities position him well to accelerate 7X towards new avenues of growth and development.

7X's portfolio includes a range of leading companies dedicated to developing advanced solutions that support trade, transport and logistics. The Group's efforts contribute to advancing economic integration and supporting the UAE's vision to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable digital economy.