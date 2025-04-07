Inqtel Explores Potential In Cancer Therapy Research

INQTEL Pill Container

Inqtel is engaged in preclinical cancer therapy research.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inqtel Pty Ltd Announces Expansion into Cancer Therapeutics, Exploring Novel Treatment with Potential

Inqtel Pty Ltd, an Australian research and development company originally specializing in fintech innovation, today announced an expansion of its operations into the pharmaceutical sector, specifically focusing on the exploration of potential cancer therapeutics. The company has identified a novel solution undergoing research to assess its therapeutic potential against various types of cancer.

The research also includes investigations into potential efficacy against viral diseases, including COVID-19 and hepatitis B. Furthermore, studies are exploring potential interactions when combined with conventional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"We are excited to announce this expansion into cancer research and development," said Ms. Georgiou, Director at Inqtel Pty Ltd. "Our research is exploring a novel solution with potential for patients facing cancer and viral diseases. We are also investigating potential interactions with existing treatments."

Inqtel Pty Ltd has assembled an executive team of medical advisors and is forming strategic partnerships with universities and hospitals globally. These collaborations will support the company's pharmaceutical R&D division, dedicated to exploring and developing potential medicines for cancer patients.

"Our commitment to scientific research and collaboration is important," stated Ms. Georgiou, Director. "We are working with leading institutions to explore the development of potential therapies."

Looking ahead, Inqtel Pty Ltd anticipates a year of global expansion, with its strategic partners collaborating to explore potential treatments. The company also plans to announce the addition of a financial professional to its executive team, further strengthening its strategic leadership and financial capabilities.

"We are focused on growth and research," said Ms. Georgiou, Director. "The addition of a financial professional will complement our existing team, ensuring we have the resources and expertise to pursue our research goals."

About Inqtel Pty Ltd:

Inqtel Pty Ltd is an Australian research and development company originally specializing in fintech innovation. With a commitment to research and development, Inqtel Pty Ltd has expanded into the pharmaceutical sector, focusing on the exploration of potential cancer therapeutics. The company collaborates with universities and hospitals globally to drive innovation and explore potential treatments.

