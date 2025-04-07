Dig Smarter, Not Harder: Trimble Tech Turns Excavators Into Precision Construction Tool

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This enhancement also extends the capabilities of the Trimble Siteworks Software, allowing field operators to move seamlessly from surveying and layout to on-machine guidance and operator assistance for tilt buckets and tilt couplers.

Multiple Workflows Streamlined with One System

The Siteworks Machine Guidance system is designed for seamless transitions between tasks. Operators can utilize the same system for both surveying and machine control, moving it effortlessly between machines and jobsites. This is achieved with a simple-to-install machine kit and the Siteworks Machine Guidance software module, leveraging existing technology.

"Siteworks Machine Guidance is an all-in-one solution for both layout and excavation. By adding the benefits of 3D guidance to the tip of a tilt bucket, operators understand where the bucket is in relation to the 3D model at all times," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of civil solutions at Trimble. "The operator can create constructible designs in the field by measuring points with Siteworks as a GNSS rover, place it on the machine and dig to the design using full 3D machine guidance, and then take the technology off the machine again to capture the as-built. The entire workflow is simple and efficient for one person to complete."

The system includes the Trimble R780 GNSS Smart Antenna with tilt compensation, powered by the Trimble ProPoint® positioning engine, and a compatible bring-your-own-device or Trimble field tablet running Siteworks software.

In addition to increasing efficiency in the field, contractors can also easily share designs, access remote support and keep projects moving using Trimble WorksManager Software. When used in conjunction with a real-time Trimble correction service, such as Trimble CenterPoint® RTX, contractors gain increased mobility. This eliminates the need for local base stations or VRS networks and helps achieve high-accuracy positioning worldwide via satellite or cellular/IP, even in remote areas.

Availability

Siteworks Machine Guidance for tilt bucket attachments is expected to be available worldwide through the SITECH® distribution channel and select authorized resellers in the second quarter of 2025. Attendees at bauma 2025 in Munich can see and learn more about the technology by visiting Trimble in Hall A2, stand 437. For more information, visit .

About Trimble Field Systems

Trimble Field Systems develops hardware, software and services that connect the site to the office for key industries around the world, including civil construction, surveying, mapping, automotive, marine, utilities and more. Leveraging decades of expertise and a commitment to driving innovative breakthroughs, we offer solutions that drive digital transformation across your field operations.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

