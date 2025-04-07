403
Expert says ICC tool of West
(MENAFN) Drago Bosnic, a military expert and contributor to the Bangladeshi Blitz weekly, has criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that it is a "fake justice" institution manipulated by Western powers. His comments come after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Israel has dismissed these charges as unfounded and absurd.
Despite the arrest warrant, Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised not to enforce the ICC's decision. Poland also stated it would not arrest Netanyahu. EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, visited Israel last month without urging member states to comply with the ICC's warrant.
Bosnic argues that the ICC is used by Western nations as a political tool to target countries they oppose, pointing out the double standards in the court's operations. He claimed that no Western country would ever arrest Netanyahu, a close ally of the US, and emphasized that there is no accountability for NATO or US allies. According to Bosnic, the ICC often legitimizes Western interventionism by portraying adversaries as "bad guys."
He concluded by calling for the dismantling of the ICC and relocating it outside NATO and EU countries.
