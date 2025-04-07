403
Tehran reacts to Trump warning
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed a strong response if the country is attacked, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent warning to bomb Iran. In an NBC News interview, Trump stated that if Tehran doesn't agree to his deal and halt its nuclear program, the U.S. will carry out bombing, describing it as an attack Iran "has never seen before."
Khamenei, speaking in Tehran, warned that such an assault would be met with a "strong, reciprocal blow." He further emphasized that if the U.S. and Israel attempt to stir unrest within Iran, the Iranian people would respond directly.
This heated exchange follows years of tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump, during his first term, withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which had eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curtailing its nuclear program. After the U.S. withdrawal, Iran began to reduce its compliance with the agreement.
In recent months, concerns have risen over Iran's uranium enrichment levels, with the International Atomic Energy Agency reporting enrichment of up to 60% purity, far above the 3.67% limit set by the JCPOA. Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and adheres to international laws.
Trump had proposed restarting negotiations in March, offering a two-month window for Iran to comply, but Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected direct talks, stressing the need for the U.S. to restore trust first. However, he left the possibility for indirect negotiations open.
