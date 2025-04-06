Cabinet Approves Agreement Between Panama And Guatemala To Strengthen Multisectoral Cooperation

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Cabinet Council approved Bill No. 14.25, which formalizes a Framework Cooperation Agreement with Guatemala, the largest economy in Central America, with a GDP of approximately US$104 billion and 17.6 million inhabitants.

The agreement will boost strategic sectors such as trade, agribusiness, energy, tourism, science and technology, with the aim of encouraging investments and boosting the bilateral economy.

The development of joint projects in infrastructure, transport and housing, key sectors for sustainable growth is also planned.

A stunning view of the Great Jaguar Pyramid, an ancient Mayan temple located in Tikal, Guatemala. Surrounded by lush tropical vegetation, this iconic structure showcases the incredible architectural achievements of the Mayan civilization. The vibrant greenery enhances the majesty of the pyramid, creating a picturesque scene that captures the essence of the rainforest and its historical significance.

To ensure effective implementation, a joint commission will be established to identify priority areas, evaluate projects and oversee their implementation.

In addition, the Guatemalan experience in cultural management will add value to the revaluation of the Panamanian heritage, opening up opportunities in the tourism industry.

Beautiful bay of Lake Atitlan with view to Volcano San Pedro in highlands of Guatemala, travel destination in Central America

This agreement strengthens economic cooperation between the two countries and lays the foundations for complementary agreements that promote regional development and competitiveness.