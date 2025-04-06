Cabinet Approves Agreement Between Panama And Guatemala To Strengthen Multisectoral Cooperation -
The agreement will boost strategic sectors such as trade, agribusiness, energy, tourism, science and technology, with the aim of encouraging investments and boosting the bilateral economy.
The development of joint projects in infrastructure, transport and housing, key sectors for sustainable growth is also planned.
To ensure effective implementation, a joint commission will be established to identify priority areas, evaluate projects and oversee their implementation.
In addition, the Guatemalan experience in cultural management will add value to the revaluation of the Panamanian heritage, opening up opportunities in the tourism industry.
This agreement strengthens economic cooperation between the two countries and lays the foundations for complementary agreements that promote regional development and competitiveness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment