'Qatar Could Lead The Next Wave Of Energy Innovation'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha's energy infrastructure will soon get a fillip, when every building turns out to be a clean power plant, supporting the national sustainability goals and enabling Qatar to lead the next wave of energy innovation, according to a top official of a South Korean global leader in AI-driven solutions for zero-energy buildings.
In this regard, EnergyX Systems -- a next-generation Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) solution that transforms façades and rooftops into clean energy generators without sacrificing design -- is now in the final stages of incorporation under the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).
“Qatar has the vision, the talent, and the infrastructure to lead the next wave of energy innovation,” EnergyX chief executive officer Sean Park, who has personally relocated to the region earlier this year, told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.
The EnergyX DY-Building is a seven-storey structure (including one-storey underground parking). It was conceived not only as a headquarters (in South Korea), but as a functioning showcase of integrated technologies of EnergyX. From design to operations, the building demonstrates a complete application of optimised, data-driven, AI or artificial intelligence-powered, hardware-integrated solutions.
EnergyX, a 'sustainable architecture technology company, not only manufactures and installs BIPVs but also offers AI-driven simulation, software, optimisation, and management of the entire process all the way from architectural design to architectural operations once the building is finished.
“The EnergyX DY-Building was the first of its kind. But the next landmark of global energy optimisation may rise right here," he said in reference to its proposed action plans for Qatar.
"The EnergyX DY-Building is more than a structure - it's a living model for what tomorrow's architecture must become: intelligent, autonomous, and regenerative. It challenges developers, city planners, and governments to think beyond sustainability - and aim for profitable energy sovereignty," Park said, forecasting good potential in the region.
During the Web Summit Qatar 2025, EnergyX had disclosed its plans to establish a major R&D (research and development) center in Qatar, committing to invest more than $100mn in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) over the next five years.
"As EnergyX brings its proven technology to the Middle East, Qatar may soon host the next chapter in global energy architecture - a future in which every building is its own clean power plant," he said.
The company is scouting for strategic partners and such partnership involves strategic growth for both EnergyX and the countries, Park said, adding it seeks to make meaningful contribution to the ICVs (in-country value).
(Ends)
