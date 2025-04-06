Qatar Attaches Great Importance To Development, Social Justice: Shura Council Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to development and social justice, which are at the heart of its National Vision 2030. The State of Qatar believes that development and social justice are the cornerstones of building a cohesive and advanced society, based on the principles of justice, equality, and respect for human dignity, and promoting the values of tolerance and openness to different cultures, His Excellency said.



This came in His Excellency's speech at the plenary session of the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, under the theme "Parliamentary Action for Development and Social Justice," with the participation of parliamentary delegations from around the world.



In his speech, His Excellency pointed to the challenges facing the international community in the areas of sustainable development and called for a review of efforts to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda, in light of the world's worsening poverty, escalating conflicts, and successive environmental and humanitarian crises.



He stressed that the State of Qatar, in addition to its national commitment, continues its active international role in supporting development and social justice efforts through its global partnerships and international efforts.

In this context, His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar will host the Second World Summit for Social Development next November, which aims to review the progress made since the first summit.



He also addressed developments in the Palestinian territories, calling for not overlooking the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine; where since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian people have been subjected to a brutal and ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces, which has not ceased despite the announcement of a ceasefire.



Furthermore, His Excellency reiterated his condemnation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which has left thousands dead and wounded, the majority of whom are children and women, in addition to the displacement of more than two million Palestinians from their homes, not to mention the widespread destruction of the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.



He added that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing taking place in full view of the entire world, and that the international community's failure to stop these violations places everyone before a moral and historical responsibility.



HE the Shura Council Speaker called for an immediate end to the aggression and a rejection of the displacement of innocent people from their land, calling on all parliamentarians to stand with truth and human justice.



He pointed out that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, established more than a century ago to promote the values of peace and reject war, is called upon today more than ever to fully play its role in halting the aggression.



He went on saying that the role of the Union is to encourage member parliaments to take firm positions and pressure their governments to take immediate action to halt the aggression, given the repeated failure of UN institutions to protect civilians and enforce the rules of international humanitarian law.



On another note, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim participated in the 215th session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held as part of the 150th General Assembly of the Union.



The Governing Council reviewed the report of HE President of IPU, Dr. Tulia Axson which included the most prominent activities during the 214th session of the Council, in addition to the activities of the Executive Office.