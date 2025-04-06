Alert Security Officials Stop Fans From Invading Real Madrid Leyendas Vs FC Barcelona Legends Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Fans rushed into the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to watch the El Clasico, one of the biggest rivalry across sports, between Real Madrid Leyendas against FC Barcelona Legends, where the former came out victorious by 2-0. The excitement that Indian football fans had to watch the game nearly flooded onto the pitch.

A video going viral on social media showed two 'Culers' (a nickname used for Barcelona fans), tried to invade the pitch during the game but tight security measures, surrounding the biggest stars of world football prevented them from doing so.

The venue was buzzing with energy, as thousands of passionate fans packed the stands to witness footballing royalty in action. The electric atmosphere, filled with cheers and chants, added to the grandeur of this historic occasion.

Fans watching from home also joined in on the discussions via social media as the game unfolded. One particular supporter wished that he would watch a El Clasico between the two current European giants in the country as part of the pre-season tour.

"Mumbai football fans are so blessed to watch Legends El Clasico at their own stadium. Wish El Clasico happens in india like how they keep pre season tour in USA," posted a user on X.

European clubs are known to travel across the globe in preparation of the new season. Clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham will be travelling to Asia in the coming months as well.

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen. The second half of the much-awaited Legends Faceoff saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence. With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks. Just as Barcelona looked closest to scoring, Real Madrid Legends doubled their lead in the 69th minute. A moment of brilliance from David Barral saw him skip past two legendary defenders-Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer-before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. The strike further energized the Madrid camp and left the crowd at DY Patil Stadium in awe.