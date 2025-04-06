124 Ukrainian Police Officers Received Rehabilitation In Lithuania Since Full-Scale Invasion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided rehabilitation for 124 Ukrainian police officers, including treatment, prosthetics, and recovery services.

This was announced by the National Police of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

During a working meeting, representatives of Ukraine's National Police, the Lithuanian Embassy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania discussed ongoing cooperation and expressed gratitude for Lithuania's support during the war.

A key focus of collaboration between the two countries remains the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, police officers, and the families of fallen defenders. Currently, injured police officers from the special purpose unit KORD (rifle) in the Dnipropetrovsk region are set to undergo rehabilitation in Lithuania.

Lithuania also stands out as the first country to provide rehabilitation for children of Ukrainian police officers during the war. In 2023–2024, 67 children were offered opportunities to improve their health in Kaunas and Kaltanėnai.

Talks are underway between Ukraine's National Police leadership and Lithuanian Police Commissioner General Arūnas Paulauskas to arrange a summer vacation for Ukrainian children in Kaunas in 2025.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine Inga Stanytė-Tolockienė highlighted ongoing projects in Lviv, Dnipro, and Zhytomyr, which include support for the reconstruction of rehabilitation centers. She emphasized Lithuania's strong commitment to aiding the military, police, and their families, providing opportunities for recovery in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

The ambassador also acknowledged effective collaboration with the European Union Advisory Mission Ukraine, which supports law enforcement reform and provides comprehensive assistance in this area.

As earlier reported, the Lithuanian Ministry of the Environment announced over EUR 4.6 million in funding to install solar power plants with energy storage systems at medical facilities in Ukraine.