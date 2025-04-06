Short Term Property Owners - Generate Ad Revenue for Property Owners

(MENAFN)

Dubai, UAE - March 31, 2025 - Short-term rental operators now have an innovative way to boost their revenue streams with the launch of AdVision Connect , a groundbreaking smart TV platform that transforms existing televisions into interactive advertising and guest service hubs.

Monetizing Existing Hardware

Property managers can now leverage their existing smart TVs to generate additional income without purchasing specialized equipment. The platform runs natively on most television brands and Android devices, significantly reducing implementation barriers and costs.

"The system works with existing hardware that businesses already have in place," said Trent Challis, the platform's developer. "There's no need to invest in proprietary equipment. It's designed to deploy quickly on standard consumer devices."

This compatibility extends across major manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, and TCL—all supporting 4K resolution content without performance issues.

Enhanced Guest Experience Technology

Beyond revenue generation, AdVision Connect creates a comprehensive interactive ecosystem that enhances the guest experience. Property managers can customize welcome screens, provide local information, and display WiFi credentials with QR codes for instant connection.

Guests can use the interface to purchase additional services, request stay extensions, or receive targeted recommendations for local attractions and restaurants.

"What began as a simple requirement to display advertisements has evolved into a comprehensive solution for a multi-billion dollar industry," Challis explained. "The complete customizability means nothing is impossible—whether it's selling retail items, booking local tours, or ordering food delivery."

Real-Time Management from Anywhere

A standout feature of the platform is its cloud-based control panel, allowing property managers to update content and advertising campaigns remotely through any web browser.

"The ability to control everything from a web browser in real-time places our solution far ahead of anything currently available," Challis noted. This eliminates dependence on third-party technical support and avoids revenue sharing with intermediaries.

Expanding Beyond Hospitality

While originally developed for vacation rentals, AdVision Connect has attracted attention from other sectors. A Canadian train company is exploring its implementation for onboard entertainment systems, while a London taxi service plans to replace its current advertising technology with the platform.

"We're seeing applications in areas we hadn't initially considered, demonstrating its versatility," said Challis.

Freemium Distribution Model

AdVision Connect will launch under a freemium model, with the initial platform available at no cost. Monetization will scale with network growth as more devices display advertisements.

For property managers looking to enhance their digital offerings while generating additional revenue, the platform offers a solution that requires minimal investment and technical knowledge.

"Our platform transforms ordinary screens into intelligent, revenue-generating touchpoints that enhance guest experiences with zero overhead for property owners," Challis summarized.

The technology has already received acquisition interest, with a competitor offering $3.8 million after witnessing the system in action, highlighting the platform's market potential.

For more information, property managers can visit advisionconnect.com or contact info@advisionconnect.com.

