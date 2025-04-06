Russian Missile Fragments Damage Power Lines And Houses In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of Sunday, April 6, during a missile and drone attack in Kirovohrad region, missile fragments damaged houses and electric wires.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Kirovohrad region experienced another restless night under drones and missiles. In one of the villages of the Blahovishchenska community, the fragments of an enemy missile damaged the windows and roof of a private household, as well as electrical wires,” the message says.

Later, the head of the RMA clarified that 18 buildings were damaged.

“The number of damaged buildings - roofs, windows, doors - has increased to 18,” he said.

According to Rayokvych, there were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of victims of the attack by enemy drones in Mykolaiv increased to fo ur.

Photo: Telegram Andriy Raykovych