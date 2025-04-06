Doha Islamic Finance Conference To Explore Blockchain, Takaful And Bitcoin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, set to take place in Doha on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, will host two specialised workshops. The first will focus on Takaful 3.0 and how it can be developed through blockchain technology, while the second will explore Bitcoin, artificial intelligence (AI), and their potential applications within the Islamic economy.

The first workshop, titled“Takaful 3.0 - A New Model of Insurance for Humanity” will be led by Sharene Lee, Co-founder of Takadao, and Morrad Irsane, a French-Algerian entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of Takadao. It will explore the concepts of Takaful and how it can be built and scaled with blockchain infrastructure.

Additionally, a real use case, The LifeDAO, a life insurance alternative will be presented and examined. Despite insurance being the largest global industry by revenue, Half the world's population still lacks basic insurance today. Takaful or pure mutual insurance built on blockchain infrastructure is the future of global insurance. Hence, this workshop will explore innovative models in Islamic insurance and how Takaful 3.0 is shaping the future of ethical and community-driven financial security.

The second workshop at the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, titled“Integration in the Islamic Economy: Bitcoin and AI as a Model,” will be led by Jawad Abazeed, Technical Director at Manjam Fund, digital economy researcher, and Bitcoin expert. It will cover a range of topics including Bitcoin's role within the Islamic economy, a comprehensive analysis of its Sharia compliance, and an exploration of the challenges and opportunities associated with integrating Bitcoin into Islamic finance.

This workshop will highlight the transformative potential of blockchain technology within the Islamic economy, emphasizing its ability to enhance transparency and equity in Islamic financial transactions. It will also explore the applications of smart contracts in Islamic finance and investigate how Bitcoin, AI, and Islamic economy can be seamlessly integrated. Additionally, the workshop will examine how these technologies can be merged to create a digital Islamic financial system, highlighting the role of Islamic financial institutions in adopting these innovations.

The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, will be held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, under the theme“Integration of Blockchain and AI: The Future of Islamic Finance.” Organized by Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, the conference is supported by the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), the strategic partnership of Dukhan Bank, the diamond sponsorship of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the bronze sponsorship of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, set to take place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, has attracted wide participation of Islamic finance experts, representatives from government entities, international organizations, financial and academic institutions specializing in economics, finance, and technology.