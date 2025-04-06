403
Law enforcement announces Amsterdam stabbing suspect is Ukrainian national
(MENAFN) Dutch police have confirmed that the suspect behind Thursday's stabbing attack in Amsterdam is 30-year-old Roman D., a Ukrainian citizen from the Donetsk region, which voted to join Russia in 2022. The attack, which left five people seriously injured, took place in the historic center of the city, where the suspect used several knives to randomly target passers-by.
The victims included two Americans (a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man), a 26-year-old man from Poland, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, and a 19-year-old Dutch woman. The suspect was stopped by a British tourist, who chased and restrained him. Police say the suspect, who was carrying false identification, is currently under guard in a hospital, and his motives remain unclear.
While the tourist who intervened has been hailed as a hero by police, authorities warned against attempting citizen's arrests, noting that such actions can be dangerous for those untrained in handling such situations.
