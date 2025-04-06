403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Recorded deaths from earthquake in Myanmar exceed 1,000
(MENAFN) The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has surpassed 1,000, with the state-run broadcaster MRTV reporting 1,002 fatalities. The figures represent casualties from all affected areas across the country, with authorities warning that the number may rise further as rescue efforts continue.
In addition to the deaths, at least 2,400 people have been injured, according to Myanmar Now. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the country's Prime Minister, Min Aung Hlaing, visiting the earthquake-hit city of Mandalay. During his visit, he urged local officials to prioritize rescue missions and provide necessary assistance to those impacted by the disaster.
Mandalay, located just 17 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, sustained significant damage, with 1,591 homes, 670 monasteries, and 60 schools reported to be damaged. Russia has deployed two planes carrying around 120 rescuers to assist Myanmar's recovery efforts, while China has sent a team of 37 rescue workers. India also responded by dispatching a plane with emergency personnel, paramedics, and humanitarian supplies.
The earthquake’s tremors were felt in neighboring Thailand, where a construction site in Bangkok collapsed, killing at least 10 people, injuring 16, and leaving 101 missing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Myanmar’s leadership, sharing the grief of the people and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
In addition to the deaths, at least 2,400 people have been injured, according to Myanmar Now. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the country's Prime Minister, Min Aung Hlaing, visiting the earthquake-hit city of Mandalay. During his visit, he urged local officials to prioritize rescue missions and provide necessary assistance to those impacted by the disaster.
Mandalay, located just 17 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, sustained significant damage, with 1,591 homes, 670 monasteries, and 60 schools reported to be damaged. Russia has deployed two planes carrying around 120 rescuers to assist Myanmar's recovery efforts, while China has sent a team of 37 rescue workers. India also responded by dispatching a plane with emergency personnel, paramedics, and humanitarian supplies.
The earthquake’s tremors were felt in neighboring Thailand, where a construction site in Bangkok collapsed, killing at least 10 people, injuring 16, and leaving 101 missing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Myanmar’s leadership, sharing the grief of the people and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment