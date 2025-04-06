Smriti Irani’S Husband Makes Big Revelation About Waqf Bill, NEP

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress and politician Smriti Irani is set to return to the iconic television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

As the excitement for the actress returning to the show swirls, he husband has issued a big statement on the Waqf Bill and the New Education Policy.

On Sunday, Zubin took to his Instagram and shared a set of two pictures across the timeline. The first picture seems to be a fresh click. It shows the couple posing for the camera. The second picture is clicked by Zubin, and captures Smriti in her kitchen.

Zubin, who rarely uses social media, also penned a long note in the caption lauding his wife's "silent courage" and her determination to shape the "foundations of change".

He wrote, "In all my years of watching Smriti navigate the turbulent waters of Indian politics, I've rarely taken to social media to speak about her work. But this weekend, something shifted-not as somebody who has walked beside her through the years, but as a citizen of this country who belongs to a true minority who has witnessed something extraordinary".

He called the passing of the Waqf Bill a bold and necessary decision that was long overdue.

He further mentioned, "It wasn't just a legislative victory, it was a moment of quiet courage, led by someone who has always worked behind the scenes, never chasing headlines, only justice. And what so few still realize is that the foundation of the National Education Policy-its vision, its first draft, its very backbone-was also laid by her when she was HRD Minister. I watched you, Smriti, not just as a minister, but as a relentless, unyielding force shaping two of the most pivotal policies in modern India. The countless nights you spent reading, drafting, re-drafting, and standing your ground-never for personal glory, always for the people-remain etched in my mind. Your work wasn't performance. It was purpose. Smriti has never chased credit. She has stood unwavering in service of the party and the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision-often without applause, often without acknowledgment perhaps hasn't yet handed her the administrative credit many believe she deserves. But behind the curtain, she has been the quiet architect of transformation-brick by brick, policy by policy".

Zubin shared that his wife's contributions have been relentless, remarkable, and deeply rooted in conviction, not ambition.

"While others sought the spotlight, she chose the grind, and in doing so, she has shaped the very foundations of change. Today, I want to honour that silence. That grit. That unwavering loyalty to a greater cause. Thank you, Smriti not just as someone who knows you intimately, but as a citizen who has watched you carry the weight of transformation without complaint, without compromise. Yours has never been a pursuit of power, but of purpose. What you've given to this nation is not just politics, it is legacy, carved with passion, sacrifice, and integrity, and I hope one day the world sees what I've quietly witnessed all along", he added.