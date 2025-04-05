403
Trump's Tariffs Work To Turkiye's Advantage -- VP
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 5 (KUNA) -- Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the 10 percent tariff recently instituted by President Donald Trump on US imports would be relatively in favor of Turkish exporters.
Though the tariff plays to our advantage so far, we keep watch on the situation, he said in statements to CNN Turk on Saturday.
Higher tariff rates usually force exporters to turn to markets other than the US, so Turkiye has to keep a wary eye on the situation, Yilmaz explained.
But the new US tariffs led to lower prices of staples in Turkiye, which is a positive impact, he explained.
However, he admitted that the new tariffs and subsequent countermeasures from other trading partners signaled that the world is moving towards more protectionism.
Last Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order levying 25 percent tariffs on imported cars, and 20 percent on other imports from 100 countries, including EU members. (end)
