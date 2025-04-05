MSC CRUISES OPENS WORLD's LARGEST CRUISE TERMINAL, POISED TO REDEFINE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE THROUGH CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Imagined by global design firm Arquitectonica and built by Fincantieri Infrastructure, the 492,678 square foot facility is capable of processing up to 36,000 passengers daily and was developed with the guest experience at its core. As the first and last impression of a guest's holiday, every step is carefully streamlined for a stress-free embarkation.

The new terminal will serve both MSC Cruises' and Explora Journeys' ships sailing from PortMiami, including MSC Cruises' new flagship, MSC World America, which will be named during a ceremony at the terminal on April 9 before she sets sail for her inaugural season in the Caribbean.

From beginning to end – the MSC Miami Cruse Terminal streamlines processes including:

Check in from the comfort of home: Guests can check in for their cruise online, via the MSC for Me app or the MSC Cruises website, uploading their travel documents, receiving their boarding pass in a matter of minutes, and preparing in advance for biometric processing, saving them valuable time when they enter the terminal.

Arrive at the terminal with ease: Guests can arrive by car, bus, taxi or ride share without hassle. Those arriving by car can park in the terminal's impressive six-level garage with over 2,400 spaces and reserve their parking spot in advance via the MSC for Me app or the MSC Cruises website. There is also a covered drop-off zone for buses, taxis and ride shares. All forms of arrival share a covered path straight to the terminal's main entrance.

Dropping your bags is a breeze: Guests who have checked in online can simply scan their boarding pass and drop their luggage at one of the secure, strategically placed drop-off points in the parking garage before continuing to the terminal.

Check-in and security are faster than ever thanks to biometrics: Guests who have opted into the biometric journey can simply scan their passport and look at the camera of one of the terminal's 18 biometric face pods for validation. The 20 security lanes that follow ensure a fast, efficient, and seamless screening process.

Relax before your cruise: Guests will enjoy a terminal bathed in natural light, where Biscayne Bay's sparkling waters reflect through the facility's expansive glass façade. Before guests embark, they can take a moment to unwind in one of the comfortable waiting areas situated throughout the spacious terminal. Guests of the MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line's luxury "ship-within-a-ship" concept, will also have exclusive access to a private lounge to enjoy premium drinks and snacks, the ultimate luxury prior to embarkation.

One last step to embarkation, powered by biometrics : The terminal uses 22 biometric E-gates to finalize the embarkation process before guests enter the gangway. With onboarding now performed terminal side, rather than on the vessel, guests can start their holiday immediately.

Seamless disembarkation and luggage collection: Guests will benefit from an easy, quick disembarkation thanks to an advanced baggage handling and processing system. That way, guests can get home quicker and get a head start on planning their next cruise.

More about MSC Miami Cruse Terminal's artwork: Inside the terminal, guests will discover seven curated works of art commissioned through the Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places program. The most striking piece-a first-of-its-kind is a 10,816-square-foot digitally projected installation-which adorns the exterior of the terminal, using real-time NOAA oceanic data to create an ever-evolving display of tides, currents, and weather patterns. Additional exclusive artworks enhance the MSC Yacht Club private lounge, offering a refined pre-cruise experience.

The MSC Miami Cruse Terminal In numbers:



492,678 square feet – making it the world's largest cruise terminal

Spans 4 levels

The first terminal in the world to be able to welcome three cruise ships simultaneously

Features 7 pieces of artwork including a 10,816-square-foot digital art installation displayed on the outside of the terminal

Capable of processing up to 36,000 guests daily

2,400+ - Parking spots available in the adjacent parking garage

42 – Luggage screening machines

18 – Biometric facepods verify passport and identification 22 – E-gates used for embarkation

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit msccruisesusa .

SOURCE MSC CRUISES USA