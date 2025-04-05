Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bihar: Valuables Worth Rs 1 Crore Looted In Patna Amid Tight Security

2025-04-05 02:30:27
(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 5 (IANS) Even as Patna Police remained on high alert across the city for Ram Navami celebrations, a major robbery shocked the administration and raised questions about security arrangements.

Unidentified criminals looted valuables worth approximately Rs 1 crore from a house in Nalanda Colony, under the jurisdiction of Agamkuan Police Station, on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the residence of Santosh Prakash, a trader dealing in automobile parts.

According to the family, the robbers barged into the house, took every member of the family at gunpoint and robbed cash, gold, diamond jewellery, and other valuable items approximately Rs 1 crore.

K. Ramdas, City SP (East), confirmed the incident and visited the crime scene to lead the investigation.

“We have called the dog squad and officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory to collect evidence and trace the culprits,” said Ramdas.

The police have also begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to gather clues and identify the accused.

This shocking robbery comes at a time when Patna Police has significantly ramped up security measures to ensure a peaceful Ram Navami.

Flag marches, vehicle checks, and the deployment of additional police forces were being carried out across the city to prevent any communal or criminal disturbance during the festivities.

Despite these precautions, the criminals managed to strike boldly, raising concerns about security lapses in residential areas. The Agamkuan police team is actively investigating the case, and efforts are underway to track down the culprits.

Senior officers have assured that the matter is being taken very seriously, and those responsible will be brought to justice soon.

The incident has created a wave of concern among residents, who are now demanding increased police patrolling and surveillance, especially in high-value residential localities.

Recently, armed robbers struck a prominent jewellery showroom in Arrah City and looted Rs 25 crore of jewellery in daylight.

The opposition leaders keep targeting the Nitish Kumar government over the poor law and order situation of Bihar.

MENAFN05042025000231011071ID1109393867

Legal Disclaimer:
