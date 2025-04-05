CCD: Drones Attack Optical Fiber Systems Enterprise In Saransk, Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the city of Saransk in the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Optical Fiber Systems enterprise, which manufactures products for modern communications.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported this in Telegram .

According to him,“unknown drones hit an important facility of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

According to Kovalenko, this enterprise is part of the critical infrastructure that provides Russia with its own materials for the construction of modern communications equipment, including military use.

The products of this plant are actively used in control, communication and data transmission systems, in particular in the deployment of secure communication channels for the Russian army, and drone control.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 4, Moscow region and Lipetsk were attacked by drones in Russia