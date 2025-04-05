403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Envoy Discusses Financial, Economic Reforms With Lebanese Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 5 (KUNA) -- US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus discussed on Saturday with the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam the files of financial and economic reform.
During the meeting, Ortagus praised the Lebanese government's reform plan, as well as the draft law on reforming the banking sector, said the Prime Minister's media office.
Regarding the situation in the south, the meeting discussed implementing resolution 1701, the cessation of hostilities, and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Lebanese territories.
The meeting also discussed the Lebanese-Syrian border and stressed the need to control it fully to prevent any tension or chaos.
Ortagus also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri and discussed the financial and economic reforms, with Berri noting that 18 reform laws have been completed.
Ortagus met with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, and discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region. (pickup previous)
ayb
During the meeting, Ortagus praised the Lebanese government's reform plan, as well as the draft law on reforming the banking sector, said the Prime Minister's media office.
Regarding the situation in the south, the meeting discussed implementing resolution 1701, the cessation of hostilities, and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Lebanese territories.
The meeting also discussed the Lebanese-Syrian border and stressed the need to control it fully to prevent any tension or chaos.
Ortagus also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri and discussed the financial and economic reforms, with Berri noting that 18 reform laws have been completed.
Ortagus met with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, and discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region. (pickup previous)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment