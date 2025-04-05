Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


SPO, Injured In Navyug Tunnel Road Accident, Succumbs

2025-04-05 01:15:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A Special Police Officer who was injured on 1st April near Navyug Tunnel succumbed to his injuries here on Saturday.

Officials said that on 1st April a fierce accident took place after a MG Hector skidded off the road near Navyug tunnel resulting death to two people and injuries to three persons including a SPO.

Today SPO namely Showkat Ahamd after battling for life for 4 days succumbed to his injuries.(GNS)

