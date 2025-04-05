Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister, Minister Of Electricity And Renewable Energy

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Advisor to the President for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi, and Executive Director of the "Egypt's Future" Authority for Sustainable Development Colonel Dr. Bahaa El-Ghannam.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the meeting reviewed the executive status of providing electrical power and the timeline for the required loads for new agricultural reclamation projects supervised by the "Egypt's Future" Authority, particularly the "New Delta" project.

The progress of establishing the necessary transformer stations for agricultural reclamation areas was also discussed, within the framework of the state's efforts to ensure food security.

The meeting also touched on the government's efforts to ensure the sustainable availability of energy necessary for domestic consumption and to support national economic development plans.

The discussion included ways to enhance reliance on renewable energy sources, in line with the state's commitment to achieving sustainable development goals, attracting investments, ensuring the stability and quality of electrical power supply for all projects, and strengthening the capacity of the electricity grid to provide reliable support for agricultural and industrial reclamation projects.

President El-Sisi gave directives to expedite the completion of the additional electrical power supply system required for the "New Delta" project and for the agricultural sector in general, in order to ensure the availability of strategic crops for Egypt in light of international fluctuations. The President emphasized the necessity of continuously updating the comprehensive plan to achieve energy security and increase reliance on renewable energy sources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.