Malaysia, Thailand Diplomats Go to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar

2025-04-05 08:04:12
(MENAFN) Senior diplomats from Malaysia along with Thailand went on a day-long visit to earthquake-impacted Myanmar on Saturday, amid ASEAN’s reaction to the catastrophe as well as demonstrating solidarity with the citizens of the Southeast Asian country, based on state media outlet.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan along with his Thai peer Maris Sangiampongsa are scheduled to meet Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and Foreign Minister Than Shwe, as reported by a news agency.

The diplomats are also expected to visit the impacted regions and meet with the families of the casualties.

The powerful 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude earthquakes on March 28 have claimed the lives of more than 3,000 individuals, and the UN estimates that up to 3 million people may have been impacted. Many survivors are now homeless, having lost their homes in the devastation.

Numerous countries have sent aid and rescue teams to assist.

The recent death rate is at 3,145, with 4,589 wounded and 221 missing, based on Myanmar state-run media. In Bangkok, 22 individuals passed away, mostly due to a tower block under construction collapsing during the tremors.

