Trump tariffs impact uninhabited Antarctic islands in trade move
(MENAFN) In an unusual twist, the Trump administration's latest tariffs have swept up some of the world's most remote locations—including two tiny, icebound Antarctic islands inhabited solely by penguins and seals.
Heard and McDonald Islands, an Australian territory located 4,000 km southwest of Perth, are so isolated that the last human visit was nearly ten years ago. Reaching them requires a week-long boat journey through some of the planet's roughest seas.
One government official dismissed the tariffs as "clearly a mistake," joking, "Poor old penguins, I don’t know what they did to Trump." Critics argue the move highlights a rushed and overreaching policy.
The new trade measures also affect other far-flung territories, including Norway’s Svalbard, the British-administered Falkland Islands, and the British Indian Ocean Territory. "It just shows and exemplifies the fact that nowhere on Earth is safe from this," remarked one leader, underscoring the sweeping nature of the decision.
Most of Australia’s external territories, including the uninhabited Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Christmas Island, now face a 10% tariff, while Norfolk Island—home to around 2,200 people—was hit with a steeper 29% duty.
