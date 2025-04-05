403
British PM holds global talks in response to Trump’s tariffs
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to hold talks with international leaders this weekend to address mounting concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs, Downing Street announced on Friday.
The discussions will center on formulating a joint international response to Trump’s recent trade measures, which have prompted global economic uncertainty.
A government representative stated during a Friday morning press briefing that the names of the leaders taking part in the discussions were not revealed. Nevertheless, the representative stressed that these conversations are considered vital due to the changing global economic situation resulting from the altered U.S. policy.
"We are very much aware that the global economic landscape is shifting. It means we have a responsibility to work even more closely with other countries to maintain stability and strengthen our partnerships abroad," the representative stated.
The government representative also highlighted that the prime minister is scheduled to actively consult with international counterparts throughout the weekend to discuss the economic consequences of the U.S. tariffs.
These talks follow remarks made by Starmer a day earlier, in which he characterized President Trump’s trade measures not as “a short-term tactical exercise,” but as the start of a “new era” in global commerce.
