Mine-sniffing rat in Cambodia sets new world record for mine detection
(MENAFN) Ronin, a remarkable African giant pouched rat, has earned a Guinness World Records title for his extraordinary ability to sniff out landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Cambodia, according to a news release from the charity APOPO on Friday.
APOPO announced that Ronin has detected over 100 deadly explosives, making him the most successful Mine Detection Rat (MDR) in the organization's history. The charity stated, "His exceptional accomplishments have earned him the Guinness World Records title for most landmines detected by a rat, highlighting the critical role of HeroRATs in humanitarian demining."
After being deployed to Preah Vihear province in northwest Cambodia in August 2021, Ronin has impressively located 109 landmines and 15 items of UXO. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by the renowned HeroRAT Magawa, who during his five years of service identified 71 landmines and 38 pieces of UXO. Magawa, who was even awarded a gold medal for his life-saving work, passed away in 2022 at the age of eight.
APOPO's news release indicated that Ronin, at just five years old, still has an estimated two or more years of detection work ahead of him, suggesting his record-breaking tally will continue to grow.
Cambodia remains heavily affected by landmines and UXO, remnants of thirty years of war and internal conflicts that concluded in 1998. Estimates suggest between 4 and 6 million landmines and other munitions were left behind. Tragically, official reports indicate that from 1979 to 2024, these explosives have caused 19,834 deaths and maimed 45,252 individuals. Despite this devastating legacy, the Southeast Asian nation is committed to clearing all landmines and UXO withen the next five years.
