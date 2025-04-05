Dubai Advances Autonomous Taxi Deployment With Strategic Partnerships

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has entered into a strategic partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. and autonomous driving technology firm WeRide to introduce self-driving taxis to the city's transportation network. This collaboration aligns with Dubai's ambition to transform 25% of all journeys into autonomous trips by 2030, as part of its Self-Driving Transport Strategy.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that the partnership represents a crucial step in advancing Dubai's autonomous transportation goals. Noah Zych, Uber's Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery Operations, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the company's commitment to integrating autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform in Dubai, with WeRide as the initial technology partner.

WeRide, a Guangzhou-based autonomous driving company, has been expanding its global footprint. The firm previously launched a commercial robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi in December 2024, marking Uber's first deployment of autonomous vehicles outside the United States. The expansion into Dubai signifies the second Middle Eastern city to feature WeRide and Uber's autonomous ride-hailing service, further solidifying their presence in the region.

The collaboration will commence with pilot programs utilizing Uber's technology to connect riders with WeRide's autonomous vehicles, ensuring a seamless user experience. Details regarding the pilot program and subsequent phases are expected to be disclosed in the coming months. The initiative aims to enhance urban mobility by providing reliable and forward-thinking transportation solutions that align with Dubai's vision for smart cities and future transport.

In addition to this partnership, RTA has been actively expanding its global collaborations with leading autonomous driving technology providers. The authority recently announced a partnership with Baidu's Apollo Go to deploy autonomous taxis in Dubai, further advancing the city's autonomous transportation objectives.

The introduction of self-driving taxis is anticipated to transform Dubai's transport landscape by improving connectivity and reducing accidents. Trials for the autonomous vehicles are scheduled to commence this year, with a safety driver present during the initial phase. Commercial operations are projected to launch in 2026, contributing to the city's goal of achieving 25% autonomous trips by 2030.

WeRide's involvement in Dubai builds upon its global expertise in autonomous driving and complements Uber's leadership in ride-hailing and mobility solutions. The partnership positions Dubai as a pioneering hub for smart transportation, leveraging advanced technology to enhance the city's public transit system.

