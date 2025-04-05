Dubai International Aquatics Championships Host Open Water Swimming And Water Polo Events

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Dubai International Aquatics Championships are set to feature the open water swimming and water polo competitions this weekend at the Hamdan Sports Complex. These events, scheduled for April 5 and 6, are part of the month-long championship running from March 21 to April 20, 2025. Organized in collaboration with the UAE Swimming Federation and local academies, the DIAC has attracted over 3,000 athletes from more than 40 countries.

The water polo tournament on April 5 will showcase teams from various nations, highlighting the sport's growing popularity in the region. Following this, the open water swimming competitions on April 5 and 6 will test athletes' endurance and skill in long-distance races. The Hamdan Sports Complex, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, provides an ideal venue for these high-caliber events.

Abdullah Shahdad, Director of the Hamdan Sports Complex, emphasized the significance of hosting such a diverse array of aquatic disciplines. He noted that the inclusion of events like water polo and open water swimming reflects the commitment to promoting a wide range of water sports in the region. Shahdad also highlighted the participation of over 3,000 athletes from more than 40 countries, underscoring the event's international appeal.

The DIAC's schedule is structured to maximize participation and audience engagement, with competitions held primarily on weekends. This approach allows for greater attendance and support for the athletes, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the championships.

The Hamdan Sports Complex has a history of hosting significant aquatic events, reinforcing Dubai's reputation as a hub for international sports competitions. The DIAC serves as a platform for athletes to showcase their talents and for the promotion of aquatic sports within the community.

