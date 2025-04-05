Doha Film Institute's Qumra Opens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The eleventh edition of Qumra, Doha Film Institute's (DFI) renowned talent incubator for Arab and international cinema, opened yesterday with distinguished film industry experts gathering to nurture emerging voices in cinema through bespoke mentorship sessions, masterclasses, and a curated screening series.

As 'A Space for New Voices in Cinema,' Qumra 2025 welcomes over 250 industry experts from 50 countries the highest participation to date. They will mentor 49 promising projects by filmmakers from over 20 countries, including 16 projects by Qatari and Qatar-based directors, representing the growing strength of Qatar's film ecosystem.

Welcoming delegates to Qumra 2025, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said: "15 years ago, DFI was founded on a dream to nurture bold voices, champion untold stories, and create a space for filmmakers to inspire and be inspired.

"Along this incredible journey, we have seen stories from the Global South that were once whispers find their voice on the world stage, and witnessed the power of film to unite, to heal, and to remind us of our shared humanity.

"Today, as we celebrate a significant milestone, spaces like Qumra must exist now more than ever not just as a forum for artistic growth, but as a platform for voices that refuse to be silenced. As we look ahead, we remain committed to fostering the bold, the brave, and the unheard."

Artistic Advisor at Doha Film Institute, Elia Suleiman added: "Cinema is not just the stories we tell, but the silences in between the spaces where meaning lingers. At Qumra, these silences speak loudly, where emerging voices are amplified and nurtured with the support and artistic mastery of the Qumra Masters. It is a place of transformation, where the future of film is discovered and defined."



Qatar strongly condemns occupation's bombing of school, destruction of Saudi Center for Culture warehouse in Gaza

Remittances, currency exchanges increase during Ramadan and Eid GCC residents and citizens flock to Qatar for Eid holidays

Read Also

This year's Qumra Masters include acclaimed slow cinema pioneer Lav Diaz (The Woman Who Left, Evolution of a Filipino Family), renowned cinematographer Darius Khondji (Amour, The Immigrant), Oscar -winning director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries, I'm Still Here), celebrated costume designer Anna Terrazas (Roma, Spectre), and genre-defying filmmaker Johnnie To (Exiled, Election). They will share visionary perspectives of distinguished careers to guide the next generation of filmmakers in their script-to-screen journey.

Qumra 2025 projects include 27 feature-length projects, 10 series projects, and 12 short films at various stages of development, production, and post-production. Among these, 37 are recipients of DFI's Grants Programme and21 are alumni of the Institute's year-round training initiatives, a testament to the impact of Institute's holistic approach to filmmaker development.

There is strong representation of projects from the Global South, with diverse selections from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, underscoring DFI's commitment to nurturing underrepresented voices in world cinema. The projects will receive mentorship through masterclasses, feedback on work-in-progress screenings, industry roundtables, project pitching, and tailored feedback sessions.

Public has access to Qumra 2025 masterclasses by the Qumra Masters and screenings of seven critically acclaimed DFI-supported features at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium. In-person events take place from April 4 to 9, followed by online sessions from April 12 to 14, providing extended opportunities for learning and networking.

Qumra continues to build on its legacy of supporting nearly 850 films from more than 75 countries, creating a truly global community of storytellers who are shaping the future of world cinema.