TikTok Says Any Deal with U.S. Will Be Subject to Chinese Law
(MENAFN) TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform, announced on Saturday that discussions with the US are ongoing, but any deal with Washington will have to comply with Chinese law, as reported by state-run media.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, issued a statement confirming that important issues remain unresolved.
The company stated, “We have been in discussion with the US government regarding a potential solution for TikTok US. An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law."
This announcement followed US Leader Donald Trump’s Friday declaration that he had extended the deadline for TikTok's forced sale by 75 days, allowing the platform to continue operating in the US.
This marks the second extension since January that has been granted to the company.
TikTok’s future has been uncertain since legislation signed by previous Leader Joe Biden required ByteDance to either sell the platform or face a potential ban. Despite TikTok’s legal challenges, the law was upheld by the US Supreme Court.
The app, which has 170 million users in the United States, shortly went offline before Trump's inauguration in January, however, the operations were resumed after he showed interest in reconsidering the ban.
