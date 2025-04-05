Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crackdown Begins: Over 100,000 Undocumented Foreigners Identified In Peshawar Mapping Drive

2025-04-05 03:13:15
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: As the repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan continues, authorities have launched a comprehensive mapping operation to identify undocumented foreigners residing illegally-more than 100,000 individuals have been identified so far.

According to police officials, the mapping process has begun in the provincial capital Peshawar to determine the exact number and locations of undocumented foreign residents. Over 90 teams have been formed for the operation, comprising personnel from the police, district administration, and other relevant departments.

More than 200 police officers have been deployed across Peshawar specifically for the mapping exercise. Additionally, security personnel have been stationed at holding centers in both Peshawar and Khyber, with 230 officers assigned to each facility.

District administration revealed that over 160,000 Afghan Citizen Card holders have been identified in Peshawar alone. While no formal orders have been issued yet to take legal action against undocumented foreigners, authorities confirmed that they are being repatriated voluntarily.

