Canada pledges countermeasures against imminent U.S. tariffs
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared on Wednesday that Canada will retaliate against potential and existing tariffs imposed by the United States with its own countermeasures.
Speaking with strong resolve, the Prime Minister pledged to take decisive action to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on automobiles and to provide support for Canadian workers who may be impacted by these trade measures.
"In a crisis, it's important to come together and it's essential to act with purpose and with force," Carney asserted, highlighting the potential threat posed by the U.S. to several key Canadian industries, including pharmaceuticals, lumber, and semiconductors.
The Prime Minister indicated that he would be engaging in discussions with provincial and territorial premiers on Thursday morning to coordinate a unified response. Following these consultations, detailed countermeasures from the Canadian government are expected to be formally announced.
While Canada was previously spared from Trump's global reciprocal tariffs, a significant 25 percent tariff on foreign-made cars and light trucks is scheduled to come into effect at midnight. Furthermore, duties on several categories of Canadian goods, specifically those deemed non-compliant with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), as well as aluminum and steel, are still in place.
The complexity and impact of these U.S. trade actions have been met with concern within the Canadian business community, as evidenced by Dan Kelly, president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, who described the situation regarding U.S. tariffs on Canada as "as clear as mud" on social media platform X.
