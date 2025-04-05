403
The National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition Unveiled At Startup Mahakumbh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, April 4, 2025: The National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition (NBEC), India's largest and most prestigious bio-entrepreneurship platform, was officially launched on 3rd April 2025 at Startup Maha Kumbh, marking the opening of applications for its 8th edition. Organized by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), NBEC 2025 offers INR 15 crore in cash prizes and investment opportunities, providing an unparalleled platform for innovators to scale their ideas and build transformative solutions for the biotechnology sector.
Reflecting on the impact of the competition, Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, said: "As NBEC enters its 8th edition, we are thrilled to witness an overwhelming response from bio-entrepreneurs across the country. This platform has become a catalyst for innovation, nurturing visionary thinkers who are shaping the future of biotechnology in India. Our mission is to empower these entrepreneurs with the right resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities to bring their groundbreaking ideas to life."
Over the past seven editions, NBEC has created a strong pipeline for more than 100 pioneering technologies, addressing critical challenges in digital health, maternal and child health, antimicrobial resistance, water and sanitation, and sustainability. With approximately 18,000 applications received from 35 states and UTs, NBEC has emerged as India's most expansive innovation showcase, fostering entrepreneurship beyond metro cities into Tier II and Tier III regions.
Today its 8th edition- NBEC 2025, was kicked off in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Kumar, MD, BIRAC, Mr. Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner Accel India, Mr. Rajan Anandan, MD, Peak XV, Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN Group, Dr. Anand Anandkumar, Co-founder and CEO, Bugworks, Manish Diwan, Head-Biofoundry, NCR Biotech Cluster & IVCOL, BIRAC and Mission Director, DBT and Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO, C-CAMP.
NBEC 2025 Competition Highlights
NBEC 2025 features several unique opportunities for participants:
Dual-track competition: Open to startups/individuals, and aspiring student teams.
Exciting prizes: Up to INR 10 lakh for student teams and INR 15 crore in cash prizes and investment opportunities for startups.
Mentorship from industry leaders: Winners will gain insights from top experts in the biotechnology sector.
Entrepreneurship Development Boot Camp: Shortlisted finalists will receive specialized training from academic and industry mentors.
Key focus areas: Healthcare, therapeutics, vaccines, medical devices, diagnostics, AI & ML in digital health, maternal & child nutrition, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), agritech, food & nutraceuticals, clean energy, environmental biotech, sustainability, and more.
Application Details
NBEC welcomes applications from startups, innovators, entrepreneurs, and student teams from across the country. Applications are now open, providing a transformative journey towards bio-entrepreneurship excellence. For more details and to apply, visit
About NBEC
The National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition (NBEC) is a premier nationwide initiative designed to identify and support bio-entrepreneurs with novel and scalable business ideas that have significant societal impact. Launched in 2017, NBEC has become a flagship platform for biotechnology innovators in India. It has spotlighted more than 100 exceptional entrepreneurs, many of whom have attracted investor interest, gained national and global recognition, and won prestigious accolades.
