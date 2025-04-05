403
Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates 19Th Media Excellence Awards By Media Federation Of India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: The 19th Media Excellence Awards 2025, organized by the Media Federation of India, was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah at Pyarelal Bhawan. The prestigious event celebrated excellence in journalism and media, recognizing individuals and organizations for their impactful contributions to the field.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the crucial role of media in shaping public opinion and fostering informed societies. His inspiring words resonated with the attendees, reinforcing the importance of ethical journalism and media innovation.
Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was also present at the occasion, acknowledged the significance of recognizing journalistic excellence and applauded the contributions of media professionals.
Arun Sharma President Media Federation of India welcomed all the guests and presented awards to prominent journalists long with Minister Harsh Malhotra.
In addition to inaugurating the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City, was honored for his exceptional dedication to journalism. As the President of AAFT School of Mass Communication & Journalism, he has played a pivotal role in shaping media education in India. His contributions extend across multiple platforms, including Radio Noida 107.4 FM, Radio Raipur 88.4 FM, MSTV OTT Community Television Station, and his role as the Chair for the International Journalism Centre.
Furthermore, Dr. Marwah has been instrumental in promoting global journalism through his leadership as the Festival President of the Global Festival of Journalism Noida. His efforts in advocating for the recognition of February 12th as the International Day of Journalism have left a lasting impact on the industry.
The 19th Media Excellence Awards 2025 was a grand success, celebrating the dedication and hard work of media professionals who continue to shape the world through their journalistic endeavors.
