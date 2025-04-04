Currencynewsbreaks ROTH Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Division With Key Appointments
“Alex's deep industry knowledge and strategic vision make him an excellent fit for ROTH. Additionally, Shelby's comprehensive industry insight will be instrumental in enhancing our investment banking capabilities. We are confident that his leadership will enhance our healthcare practice, and her approach to client engagement and helping companies build their businesses aligns with our objectives, and we are excited to have both on board,” said Aaron Gurewitz, President and Head of Investment Banking at ROTH.
To view the full press release, visit
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit .
About CurrencyNewsWire
CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.
CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
CurrencyNewsWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
CurrencyNewsWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment