Currencynewsbreaks ROTH Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Division With Key Appointments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , today announced its strategic appointment of Alex Nowak, CFA, as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, and Shelby Nowak, Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking. Both will focus on the medical devices, diagnostics, and life science tools industries, reinforcing Roth's commitment to offering top-tier investment banking services in the healthcare sector.

“Alex's deep industry knowledge and strategic vision make him an excellent fit for ROTH. Additionally, Shelby's comprehensive industry insight will be instrumental in enhancing our investment banking capabilities. We are confident that his leadership will enhance our healthcare practice, and her approach to client engagement and helping companies build their businesses aligns with our objectives, and we are excited to have both on board,” said Aaron Gurewitz, President and Head of Investment Banking at ROTH.

To view the full press release, visit

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit .

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire is powered by IBN