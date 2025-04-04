APPLOVIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Applovin Corporation - APP

NEW ORLEANS, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 5, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AppLovin Corporation (NasdaqGS: APP), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

AppLovin investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

AppLovin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2025, analyst research reports highlighted that the Company was engaging in "Ad Fraud" and other dubious practices including reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms, and utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures.

On this news, the price of AppLovin's shares fell from $377.06 per share on February 25, 2025 to $331.00 per share on February 26, 2025.

The case is Quiero v. AppLovin Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-02294.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .

