Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents Paul Martin's Book“Blessed Memorial: Imaginings From Lectio Divina”

Rediscovering Faith Through Stories of Transformation and Hope

Paul Martin , an accomplished storyteller and Third Order Franciscan, is proud to announce his book, "Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina. " Drawing from decades of diverse experiences and spiritual practice, Martin offers readers a unique narrative that explores the transformative power of compassion and faith."Blessed Memorial " introduces readers to Thomas Strongtree, a retiree who stumbles upon old juvenile police records and embarks on a journey to reconnect with the individuals they pertain to. Each encounter reveals a story of challenge, redemption, and the strength of the human spirit. Through these narratives, Martin crafts a powerful testament to the impact of understanding and kindness, and the profound connections that can bridge past mistakes and present reconciliation.Paul Martin graduated from Case Western Reserve and has a rich background that includes working as a bicycle repairman, violin maker, furniture restorer, nurse's aide, and writer for hospice life journals. As a member of the Third Order of Franciscans, he deeply engages with Lectio Divina and Ignatian Meditation, practices that have significantly influenced his writing. Married for over forty years, Paul is a dedicated family man with two children and three grandchildren.Driven by a desire to connect those familiar with God to deeper and sometimes challenging experiences of faith, Martin uses his book as a medium to share uplifting stories of human spirit and resilience. "Blessed Memorial" reaches out to those who might have had complicated relationships with religion, offering them narratives that highlight the beauty and possibility of faith in everyday life.Paul Martin aims to pass on the remarkable stories that have shaped his outlook and enriched his life. "Blessed Memorial" is an invitation to discover the wonder and awe in the lives around us and recognize our shared journey in faith and humanity.

