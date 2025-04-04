Right Law Group Announces Expansion Of Criminal Defense Legal Services To Denver County

Right Law Group - Colorado Criminal Defense Attorneys & DUI Lawyers

- Alexis Austin Litle, founding attorney at Right Law GroupDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Right Law Group , a top-rated criminal defense law firm in Colorado, today announced the expansion of its legal services to Denver County , bringing its team of experienced former prosecutors to protect the rights of Denver residents facing criminal charges.With over 500 5-star Google reviews and offices already established in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch, Right Law Group's expansion to Denver County marks a significant milestone in the firm's mission to provide exceptional legal representation throughout Colorado."Denver residents deserve access to the highest quality criminal defense services delivered with honesty and integrity," said Alexis Austin Litle, founding attorney at Right Law Group. "Our team of former prosecutors brings over 45 years of combined experience to the courtroom, offering unique insights into how the prosecution builds cases and how to effectively counter those strategies."Right Law Group specializes in defending clients against a wide range of criminal charges, including DUI defense , domestic violence, drug offenses, theft, assault, and other misdemeanor and felony charges. The firm's approach emphasizes personalized service, with attorneys who take the time to understand each client's unique situation."What sets us apart is our No B.S. approach combined with our dedication to each client," added Alexis. "We're real people who understand what Denver residents are up against when charged with a crime, and we're ready to fight for their rights with the same tenacity that has earned us hundreds of 5-star reviews."The expansion comes as a direct response to growing demand for the firm's client-centered approach to legal defense. Right Law Group is known for its core values of customer service, teamwork, integrity, dedication, and innovation – principles that will guide their practice in Denver County."We see people, not files," Austin Litle emphasized. "Every client's situation is unique and deserves a thorough analysis and a comprehensive defense strategy tailored specifically to their circumstances."Denver residents can now call for a free consultation with Right Law Group by calling 720-573-2396 or visiting the firm's website.For more information about Right Law Group and its services, visit .About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado-based criminal defense law firm founded by Alexis Austin Litle dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals facing criminal charges. With over 45 years of combined experience and more than 500 5-star Google reviews, the firm has established itself as a trusted defender for Coloradans in need of expert legal representation. The firm's core values of customer service, teamwork, integrity, dedication, and innovation guide every aspect of their practice. Right Law Group is committed to providing straightforward advice, setting realistic expectations, and using the latest technology to better serve clients facing criminal charges and those in need of a DUI lawyer. The firm currently has offices in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch.

